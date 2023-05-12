Two teenage girls were attacked with incapacitating spray before one of them was spat at during an incident in Cheltenham.

According to police, one of the offenders also threatened to throw a brick at the girls and abusive comments were made.

Incapacitant spray is similar to pepper spray. It can temporarily incapacitate someone without wounding or killing them.

The two girls were attacked with the spray on Bedford Avenue in Cheltenham sometime between 5pm and 5.20pm on 17 April.

The ambulance service and paramedics provided medical attention as the substance caused irritation.

Gloucestershire Police have arrested two teenage boys, aged 13 and 14, in connection with the incident. They have both been released on bail.

Enquiries are ongoing and investigating officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened.

Information can be provided by completing the police's online form and quoting incident 362 of 17 April.