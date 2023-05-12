The big changes at Glastonbury Festival as 2023 map revealed

Glastonbury Festival is just 40 days away with work now well underway to prepare the site for the five-day event.

The Pyramid Stage is being dressed as the Eavis family gets ready to welcome more than 200,000 people onto Worthy Farm at the end of June.

But as always, there are a few surprises in store for fans this year - including some big changes in some of the festival's most popular areas.

There will be new stages, new attractions and some previous features that won't be returning for 2023.

Here are the main changes for Glastonbury Festival 2023, according to the new site map.

Sonic stage changes to 'The Levels'

The Levels is the latest edition at Silver Hayes, which had Lonely Hearts Club as its newest stage last year. Credit: Glastonbury Festival

The popular Silver Hayes tent Sonic no longer exists and instead has been replaced by 'The Levels'.

It's described as a new open-air nightclub inspired "inspired by the crossover of architecture, lighting and experimental musical art forms".

A host of popular dance acts have already been confirmed for the stage, including Camelphat, Eli Brown, Flava D and Sub Focus.

Carhenge returns after 40-year absence

The carhenge attraction will be made out of dozens of vintage cars. Credit: Glastonbury Festival

It's been 40 years since 'Carhenge' was last created at Glastonbury Festival, but Joe Rush's iconic creation is back for 2023.

It was first created by the Mutoid Waste Company in 1987 and is coming back bigger than ever this year.

It'll feature 24 mutated vintage cars and will be in the Williams Green area of the festival.

John Peel stage becomes Woodsies

The Woodies stage takes the name of a nearby hospitality campsite. Credit: Glastonbury Festival

The John Peel Stage has been replaced with Woodies this year amid a series of sex allegations being made against the late DJ.

A petition was launched in 2022 urging organisers to give the tent a new name after John Peel's victims spoke out.

The DJ's first marriage was to 15-year-old Shirley Anne Milburn in Texas in 1965, where it was legal at that age, when he was 25. He maintained she lied about her age.

In an interview in 2004, John Peel admitted having sexual contact with "an awful lot" of underage girls because he never asked for ID.

The stage, which has the same name as the nearby hospitality campsite, was originally known as the New Bands Tent and is famed for showcasing up-and-coming artists.

Organisers say the decision to rename it was not in response to the petition but part of a festival-wide move to name stages after their locations - this include West Holts, The Park and William's Green.

No Cineramageddon for 2023

The retro dive-in movie field Cineramageddon will not be back for 2023.

The attraction first appeared in 2017, offering a five-day film festival held under the stars.

It screened legendary movies and had high-profile guests including Hollywood star Johnny Depp.