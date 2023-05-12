A woman was reportedly stabbed and a man was assaulted with a knuckle duster at a bus shelter in Weymouth.

The incident happened at the K1 bus shelter on the Esplanade at around 7pm on 30 April.

Dorset Police received reports that a man and a woman, both in their 30s, were sitting on a bench near to the toilet block when they were approached by a group of people.

The woman sustained stab wounds during the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The male victim was assaulted with a knuckle duster causing injuries to his face.

The force is now appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant footage to come forward.

Police Constable Jack Hansford, of Weymouth police, said: “Our investigation is continuing, and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed what happened, and has not already spoken to police, to please come forward.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity and may have captured anything of relevance on either dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote the incident number 55230066080.