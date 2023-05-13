Swindon's first 'Bleed Cabinet' has been installed in the town, paid for by the family of a teenage stab victim.

Landscape gardener Owen Dunn was killed in Penhill, Swindon, in December last year. Two teenagers are charged with his murder.

This afternoon (13 May), a 'Bleed Cabinet' which contains tourniquets, medical pads and other aids to stem catastrophic stab wounds was placed outside John Moulton Community Centre.

"It has anything you need to stem a major bleed while you wait for the emergency services,' said Jo Davis, a friend of the family.

"With a critical blade injury, you've normally got about 3 minutes, so if you can try and stem whilst the emergency services make their way, then you can get a chance to saving a life."

Bleed cabinet Credit: STABCABINET_ITV_130523

Owen's family say they are still adjusting to life without the teenager.

"We're still in shock about it," said Lauren Page, Owen's aunt.

"It's one of the things I don't think we'll ever, ever get over. And having something like Owens World keeps us feeling like we're close to him."

Owen's World is the charity set up in his honour to campaign against knife crime. It has also paid for the Bleed Cabinet.

"Having the cabinet on the estate means a lot," said Ms Page.

"If it ever was to happen again the things are there to be used that could potentially save somebody's life.

"Whereas with Owen, there wasn't anything like that around and obviously when he died."