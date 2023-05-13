The local firm that has taken over Yeovil Town Football Club has finally been announced.

Yeovil-based business, Hellier Group, confirmed the news in a statement online. The business is run by entrepreneur Martin Hellier, a Glovers supporter and sponsor.

The club released a statement earlier this week (11 May) confirming that a deal had been struck but did not reveal who with.

The Glovers have been going through financial difficulties and struggled to pay players and staff on time in April.

An earlier deal with the SU Glovers group had been agreed, but this fell through when director Matt Uggla pulled out earlier this month following their relegation from the fifth tier.

In a statement online, Martin Hellier said: "Rejoice. The long winter of discord is over.

"As local owners, our hearts are rooted in the wellbeing and progression of our community, and we pledge to every fan, our intentions to form one entity, one club, one community, and to finally, ‘Achieve by Unity’.

The takeover was announced this afternoon (13 May) Credit: Google Maps

"This has been a long and stressful process, I have been passionate about my beliefs and feelings because I deeply care about this club.

"This has not been a transaction for financial gain, it has involved a vast amount of time and effort to arrange, it is because I have the very best interests of this football club at heart.

"Please allow us to catch our breath, steady the ship, and bring stability, we have a very arduous task ahead of us, but one which we wholeheartedly embrace.

"We ask that you invest your hearts and minds in supporting what is now our truly locally-owned, community asset, and lets collectively focus our ambitions on the progression of Yeovil Town Football Club. For too long, our fan base has been divided, I would ask that this comes to an end.

"I look forward to a bright and successful future for the club. I am very excited for us all to take this journey together."

Yeovil Town have played their home games at Huish Park since 1990

My Hellier says that he has completed the takeover of the majority shareholding of Yeovil Town Football Club securing the buy-back rights to the stadium and land around Huish Park.

Former club owner and chairman, Scott Priestnall, who first took over in 2019 when Yeovil dropped out of the English Football League four years ago also released a statement confirming the sale.

"It has been a difficult journey and I appreciate it has been hardest on you, the fans, most of all.

"We have not been able to share updates where we have wanted to, as you will appreciate negotiations take place under strict rules and disclosure arrangements. Given previous transactions have fallen through, I was particularly concerned about giving updates that may not materialise.

"I am confident that this transaction is one in the best interests of the club."