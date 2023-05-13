A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Gloucester.

Road closures remain in place around the city this afternoon (13 May), at the junctions with Brunswick Square and Montpellier whilst investigations continue.

Officers were called to Brunswick Road just after 11.30am after the rider left the road and collided with a tree.

The man was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol with serious injuries.

Gloucestershire Police are asking anyone who was in the area to contact them online or by calling 101 quoting incident 165 of 13 May.