Watch Sam Blackledge's report here.

A festival is taking place in Plymouth this weekend to celebrate the beauty of the city's urban trees.

Inspired by the council's decision to chop down more than 100 mature trees in Armada Way earlier this year, organisers are promising a range of events including pottery, print making and yoga.

Penny Tarrant, from Plymouth Tree Partnership, said there are similarities between trees and human bodies.

"We need to be rooted in the ground, we have strong trunks. We reach up into the sky. We have a symbiotic relationship with trees," she said.

The festival is designed to celebrate the city's remaining trees. Credit: ITV News

"They give out their oxygen; we give out carbon dioxide, we are linked together and it's important for people to understand that we need them for so many reasons, especially in an urban environment like Plymouth."

Back in March, Plymouth City Council ordered more than 100 trees in the city centre to be chopped down, to make way for a multi-million-pound regeneration, sparking an ongoing legal battle and making national headlines.

"You don't realise what you've got until you've lost it," Penny added.

A range of activities are taking place across the week. Credit: ITV News

"People really started to think about the connections they had with those trees and feel a big sense of loss generally.

"There are many more trees across the city so I'd say, get out there, get into our lovely parks, and value them rather than seeing them as a problem to be chopped down."

The urban tree festival runs for the next week. For more information, click here.