Britain's 'oldest home' has gone on sale in Devon for the first time in more than a century.

Kents Cavern is a series of prehistoric caves in Torquay that has been open to the public since the 19th century but has not been on the market in 120 years.

The site has been owned by the same family since 1903 when the current owner's great-grandfather acquired it. But now the freehold property, caves and business have been put on sale, with a guide price of £2-2.5m.

The caves are an award-winning visitor attraction. More than 10 million visitors from all over the world have visited them, according to Bettesworths Chartered Surveyors, who is marketing the site.

The caves are also part of the English Riviera UNESCO Global Geopark, which celebrates the geological heritage of the area.

The caves at Kents Cavern Credit: Bettesworths

Kents Cavern, one of the most important Stone Age sites in Europe, was formed over 2.5 million years ago and is made up of an extensive system of caves once occupied by prehistoric humans and Ice Age animals.

Since the caves were discovered, more than 80,000 stone age artefacts have been found, including a prehistoric upper jawbone fragment, which is believed to be the oldest anatomically modern human fossil yet discovered in northwestern Europe.

The sale also includes the attraction's shop, restaurant/café and visitor centre, which have been previously been used to host events throughout the year as well as weddings and business receptions.

The site also includes a 'totally refurbished luxury three-bedroom' property, which could be used as a holiday let or owner’s accommodation. Credit: Bettesworths

Bettesworths said: "The business is being sold with a strong financial performance record, a dedicated and experienced team of staff, and an established reputation for excellence in customer service.

"The sale includes the underground caverns, woodland trail, visitor centre and restaurant/cafe, car park, surrounding land, and recently totally refurbished luxury three-bedroom holiday let or owner’s accommodation.

"The new owner will have the opportunity to operate a successful business with the potential to develop the business even further."