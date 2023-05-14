A group of West Country firefighters have travelled to Ukraine to deliver life-saving equipment to the war-torn country.

The six firefighters from Avon Fire & Rescue Service were part of a 25-vehicle convoy carrying over 8,000 items.

The journey lasted four days from Avonmouth to a handover point in Poland.

Chief Fire Officer Simon Shilton said: “It was an incredible sight to see so many appliances, staff and pieces of equipment travelling together to support this important cause.

“It’s an honour to have been able to support our fire service colleagues in Ukraine and provide them with resources to help them continue their lifesaving work.

"I’m extremely proud of all those who have made the journey over to Poland and would like to thank them for their service.”

Drone footage of the convey en-route Credit: Avon Fire & Rescue Service

The team was made up of workers from across the service with firefighters, technical services and fire investigation staff working together to deliver the goods to Ukraine.

Firefighter Ross Larner said: “It was an extraordinary honour and privilege to be given the opportunity to be part of the team selected for this mission.

“This was a very challenging few days for many reasons, but I couldn't have wished for a harder working, committed and professional group to share the experience with.

"Regardless of any preconceptions about the trip, none of us could have predicted the shared emotion we felt during the speech given by the General from the Ukrainian Fire Service at the handover ceremony.

"This was a truly humbling experience."

The convoy was the fifth of its kind and was made up of crews from across the country.