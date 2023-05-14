A police appeal has been sparked after a woman was hit from behind by a car in Swindon.

The incident happened on Friday (12 May), between 11:30pm and midnight.

The woman, in her 20s, was hit from behind by a car in Mannington Lane, leaving her with serious injuries to her arm.

The driver stopped and asked the victim if she wanted an ambulance, however, didn’t remain at the scene.

He is described as a white male, aged in his 40s, with dark brown hair.

Wiltshire Police are appealing for the driver to come forward or for anyone with relevant information to contact them.

Officers also ask that any witnesses or anyone with potential dashcam footage around that time come forward by contacting them on 101 quoting reference 54230049990