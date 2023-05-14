A busy Devon road has been closed after a serious accident involving a car and a motorcycle.

The A379 in Modbury has been closed in both directions with queueing traffic The incident happened at the junction with the B3392.

Devon and Cornwall Police say they were called to the crash just before midday.

The force is urging motorists to avoid the area and warning that long delays should be expected.

In a statement, officers said: " We were called at 11.56am to a serious road traffic collision on the A379 at Modbury.

"A car and a motorcycle were involved and delays are expected for some time in the area."

The road is one of the main routes linking areas of the South Devon coast including Salcombe to the A38.

Devon County Council's Highways team has also issued a warning for anyone driving near the area.

In a post online, they said: "There has been a serious RTC (road traffic collision) near the junction of A379 and B3393 Between Aveton Gifford and Modbury.

"Please Avoid this area and take an alternative route if possible."