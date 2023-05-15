A biker has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash near Tiverton.

Following the crash on the A361, a 27-year-old man from South Molton was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drugs.

Devon and Cornwall Police was called on 14 May at around 12.55pm, to reports of a road traffic collision involving a blue Renault Traffic van, a white Nissan Qashqai and a red Honda motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider, a man in his 40s, suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Derriford Hospital.

The road was closed until 7.40pm while an investigation was carried out at the scene.

The man who was arrested has been released on police bail pending further enquiries. He will have to return on Friday 11 August.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, to police via their website here or by calling 101 quoting reference number 5023014536.