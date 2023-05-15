A man has died after a crash on the A429 near Chedworth on Sunday 14 May.

The collision involved a motorbike, a BMW and a Skoda close to The Stump pub just before 1.15pm.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s and from the Oxford area, died at the scene.

The man's next of kin has been informed. No one else was injured.

The road was closed between Cirencester and Northleach until this morning while a collision investigation took place.

Anyone who saw what happened is being urged to contact Gloucestershire Police.