Play Brightcove video

Watch Marina Jenkins' report

Budgies have been gifted to a primary school in north Bristol after its pets were stolen earlier this year.

On 8 March, children and teachers at Brentry Primary School were left "devastated" when two thieves broke in and stole 20 budgies from the aviary.

But today (15 May), the smiles returned to the children's face as 22 new budgies arrived.

A couple Bill and Carol, who did not want their surname included, heard about the incident and decided to gift new birds to the school.

Along with their teacher Hannah Jack, pupils Minnie, Sasa, Eliza and Adele drove over to Patchway to collect the birds.

Sasa, Minnie, Eliza and Adele are part of the 'Budgie Patrol' team.

Commenting on the new arrivals, Minnie said: "We were all really excited to go and pick them up today. I think they bring more joy to the school. So it's really nice to have them back.

Sasa said: "I like to hear them tweeting every morning. I love to come and feed them and when they land on your head it's very nice!"

Eliza added: "I've already named one Hermione. She has a green coat and then it turns into turquoise. It's really beautiful."

These girls are the chosen 'Budgie Patrol' team for the year and they are in charge of looking after the class pets.

"We top up their food and water, put out millet, sweep the floor and just be with them. I'm really happy because even if it's a hard day at school, you just look forward to looking after the budgies," Adele explained.

Bill and Carol, who live in Patchway, gifted the budgies to the school.

The aviary started off around seven years ago when two budgies were donated and a third was found and rescued from a drain on the school site.

Over the years, more have been donated and the budgies have also bred themselves.

Having them all stolen in March, shocked the school and left many children in tears.

Hannah Jack, who is the business manager at Brentry, set up a fundraiser shortly after the incident raising more than £3,000.

She said: "The money raised meant we could buy the new aviary which is bigger, fits the space and has more security.

"Tollgate, our security company, also gave us a brand new camera with our CCTV so we can monitor them 24/7.

"Out of a really tragic event, the kindness and generosity we've seen from the local community and our Brentry family been absolutely amazing and we cannot thank them enough."

Avon and Somerset Police said the original budgies were never found and the two people responsible for stealing them have not been caught yet.

The force added that if anyone does have information which could help, to call 101 and give the reference 5223056008.