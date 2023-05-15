Drivers heading to the Devon County Show are being warned to expect "extremely long delays" after the recent flash flooding in Devon.

The River Otter burst its banks during the torrential rain last week, swamping homes, roads and businesses in the east of the county.

Part of the A3052 has collapsed at Four Elms Hill, near Newton Poppleford, while tractors, road sweepers, diggers and lorries continue to clear debris from the road.

People driving to and from the Devon County Show this week will face "very long delays", Devon County Council has said.

Flash flooding in Newton Poppleford last week. Credit: Newton Poppleford Community Group

The show at Westpoint Arena begins on Thursday 18 May and the A3052 is often busier than usual at this time of year.

There will be temporary traffic lights on two sections of the A3052 at either end of Newton Poppleford.

The first will be at Four Elms Hill, due to the collapsed road, and on Exeter Road, due to edge subsidence and a dangerous private wall.

The council said: "During busier periods the traffic lights in Newton Poppleford will be manually controlled, while the signals at the Sandygate Roundabout will be monitored from Devon County Council’s Control Centre and controlled as in previous years."

Councillor Stuart Hughes, cabinet member for highway management, said: “We have deployed extensive resources to deal with the after effects of the flooding and our teams are working as hard as they can to ensure that the roads are safe.

“Unfortunately this work will not be completed next week and drivers using the A3052 from Newton Poppleford, to the Clyst St Mary Roundabout and onto the Sandygate Roundabout can expect long delays.

“I want to thank the teams on the ground and all those supporting and co-ordinating with the clean-up effort in particularly challenging conditions and circumstances.”