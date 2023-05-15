Avon and Somerset Police have released an e-fit image of a man they want to trace after a 54-year-old man was assaulted in Clevedon.

The man was knocked to the ground on Powells Acres at just before 8pm on Monday 17 April.

At the time of the attack, he was walking away from two men who had parked a green Peugeot 208 on the road.

A spokesperson for the force said: "One of the men was white, in his late twenties/early thirties, of muscular build, with a buzz cut hairstyle and he was wearing a light coloured top.

"The second man was mixed race, also in his late twenties/early thirties, around 5ft 10ins, with short dark hair, and he was wearing a black hooded top and dark jogging bottoms."

Anyone who recognises the man in the e-fit, or who has any information is being asked phone 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223088823.

Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.