How to vote in the People’s Projects and help a local community group win up to £70,000

The People’s Projects is a partnership between ITV and the National Lottery Community Fund.

The People’s Projects gives you the chance to decide how National Lottery funding can make a difference locally.

Five community groups are competing for your vote in the region:

BRISTOL AUTISM SUPPORT

MISSION THRIVE

PHOENIX RISING

STRAWBERRY LINE CYCLES

TODDLER TO GRANDPARENT PROJECT

To find out more about the projects and to vote click here

The three organisations which receive the highest number of votes in an ITV region will receive up to £70,000 each. The remaining two organisations from each region will receive up to £10,000 each.

The process is independently adjudicated by Civica Election Services.

You can only vote once per region and you’ll need an email address or a mobile phone number to vote.

Voting closes at 12 noon on Friday 26th May. Votes received after this time will not count.

To vote and to read the terms & conditions and privacy notice please go to: www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk