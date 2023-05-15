Jewellery including a chain and ring were stolen from a North Somerset home.

The items were taken from a home in the St Pauls Road area in Burnham-on-Sea between noon and 11pm on Tuesday 9 May.

Avon and Somerset Police is appealing for information in connection with the burglary.

The force is asking for witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Anybody with information, or recalls seeing anyone acting suspiciously in the area or selling the items pictured, is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223108158.”