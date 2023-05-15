A man has died and another man has been seriously injured by a bike at the British Motocross Championships.

The event was being held at Foxhill motocross near Swindon, when a rider came off his bike. The bike then left the track at around 2.50pm yesterday.

A man in his 50s was killed, his next of kin have been informed. Another man in his 60s has been taken to hospital with a serious injury.

The event was called off following the incident.

Organisers, RHL Activities, released a statement saying: "RHL Activities are saddened to announce that this weekend’s meeting at Foxhill in Wiltshire has been cancelled.

"At this moment in time we ask that everyone bears with us and any further updates will be made if required."