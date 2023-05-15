A 70-year-old woman has been left "extremely distressed" after having her wedding ring stolen during a robbery in Swindon.

She was in Sampson Park, Toothill, at around 12.15pm on 12 May when she was approached by a man in a balaclava, who threatened her.

He stole her handbag and rings from her finger, including her wedding ring, Wiltshire Police said.

The man, who was wearing gloves, then ran off in the direction of Freshbrook Way.

Police enquiries are ongoing and they would like to speak to anyone who was in the park at the time of the incident, and anyone who may have further information which could assist their enquiries.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230049794. Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.