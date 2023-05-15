Researchers are calling on the public to help them monitor the UK's smallest population of coastal bottlenose dolphins to help safeguard their future.

There are 40 dolphins in the pod and they are known to range from the north coasts of Devon and Cornwall right along the entire south coast of England to East Sussex.

Experts say their coastal range and the small size of the pod make it incredibly difficult for them to track the dolphins in detail.

They are asking people to make note of the date, time and location if they spot the dolphins in the water.

Researchers are trying to build a pattern of where they travel at different times of the year and whether there are particular factors – include human activities or environmental conditions – that influence their movements.

They are especially keen to try and establish if the dolphins have preferred breeding grounds, or any other reproductive patterns, given the pod hasn’t significantly grown in size since it was first identified in back in the 1990s.

Sightings gathered during the summer of 2023 will help to establish if calf production is taking place at a sustainable rate for the population to survive.

The project, supported by the South Coast Bottlenose Dolphin Consortium, is being coordinated by the University of Plymouth and Cornwall Wildlife Trust, who have been collaborating to study marine mammal populations off the South West coastline for several years.

Freya Diamond, an MSc Marine Conservation student at the University of Plymouth, will be analysing the sightings that comes in from the public.

She said: “Despite them having been identified a number of years ago, we still know very little about this population.

"That means we are not in the best position to fully understand the challenges they are facing and how we can support these dolphins in the future. This project will hopefully provide us with the critical information we need to plug some of those knowledge gaps.”

There is guidance for people who want to help:

Know what you’re looking for – bottlenose dolphins are grey all over, rather than being patterned, and measure between 2m and 4m in length

Be sure to take clear straight on pictures of dorsal fins as individuals can be identified by markings on their dorsal fin

As far as possible, note the precise date, time, and location where the sighting took place

It is a criminal offence to deliberately harass dolphins so don’t get too close as it may disturb them and cause unnecessary stress

Report your sighting by emailing SCbottlenosedolphins@outlook. co or through The South Coast Bottlenose Dolphin Consortium Facebook page

Abby Crosby, Marine Conservation Officer at the Cornwall Wildlife Trust, said: “This research is essential to provide evidence to support the conservation action needed to protect these special animals.

"Without this information and better protection there is a very real chance they will die out and never return to our shores, and to lose them would be a tragedy.

"The future of these iconic animals is in our hands and we need to make sure the few we currently have in South West waters are given the protection to not just survive, but to thrive.”