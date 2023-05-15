The ice rink at Swindon’s Link Leisure Centre will close from today for four months so work can be done to improve its energy efficiency.

Since 2019 the cost of utility bills for the leisure centre has risen by 100% from £600k per year to £1.2m per year.

The project aims to safeguard the future of the ice rink by upgrading machinery and is set to cost £300,000.

The work will see the ice pad lifted and a new "state of the art" drying cooling system installed to replace the cooling tower.

Works have been scheduled to take place over the summer period because it falls outside the main ice hockey season and it’s a time when club, group and public bookings tend to be at their lowest.

Partnership manager Barnaby Rich said: “While we recognise that the temporary closure will be an inconvenience for some of our customers, the improvements really are essential if we are to secure the long-term future of the facility and to mitigate some of the impact of rising operating costs.

"We’ve scheduled the closure for the quietest period in the year, in order to minimise disruption and look forward to welcoming our skaters back in the early autumn to a much improved rink.”

All other activities within the Link centre will not be affected during the closure of the ice rink.