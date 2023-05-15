Play Brightcove video

Watch Ross Arnott's report here.

Thousands of fans turned out on Saturday to watch a number of legends from the world of football and beyond play in Marcus Stewart's charity match for motor neurone disease.

The charity match, which was organised by the former Bristol Rovers, Yeovil Town and Exeter City footballer after his own MND diagnosis last year, brought some of the biggest names in the sport to the Memorial Stadium.

Among those who kitted up for the match was Manchester United legend Paul Scholes, England's euro-winning lioness Jill Scott and former Wales winger Dean Saunders.

The two teams, an All-Star 11 and South West Legends 11, also featured a number of footballing legends from the West Country including Scotty Murray, Lee Brown, Marlon Pack and Chris Lines.

Around 5000 supporters packed out the stadium and were treated to a fantastic display of football, the South West Legends team took the win though 4-3.

The event marked the latest fundraiser by Marcus Stewart and his friends and family.

Since his diagnosis in September they have already raised over £160,000.

The match followed a charity golf day at Mendip Spring Golf Club on Friday where more sporting stars took to the course including cricket legend Marcus Trescothick and ex-football manager Ron Atkinson.