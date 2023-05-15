Three teenagers have been arrested after a motorbike was stolen in a knifepoint robbery in Bristol.

The incident happened at Imperial Retail Park in the Hartcliffe area at around 7pm on 14 May.

Avon and Somerset Police officers were called to the scene and a police helicopter was dispatched to search the area.

Two 14-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on Hareclive Road on suspicion of robbery and taken into police custody.

One of the 14-year-olds was also arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis. The stolen motorbike was recovered.

All three arrested have since been released on conditional bail while further enquiries are carried out.

Police are asking anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101 and providing the call handler with the reference 5223112158.