Tributes are being paid to a photographer who was killed in a 'freak accident' at the British Motocross Championships.

Simon Mitchell died after a bike left the track at Foxhill near Swindon on Sunday 14 May.

Another man was also seriously injured in the incident which happened shortly before 3pm.

Bosses at VMXdN Foxhill published a statement which reads: "The entire team at VMXdN Foxhill is deeply saddened by the passing of Simon Mitchell yesterday afternoon (May 14th) following a freak accident trackside.

"Simon was a brilliant photographer, a huge motocross enthusiast, and an incredible supporter of VMXdN Foxhill from day one.

The incident happened at Foxhill near Swindon Credit: Max Luckes Racing

"Simon worked closely with the VMXdN team for many years within our different roles in the MX industry.

"Over the years, he has captured many memories that will be forever cherished. Many of Simon’s photographs are displayed across our social pages and website.

"His photograph was the original image behind last year’s Mike Brown Merch T-shirt, which he was incredibly proud of.

"Simon was a genuinely lovely guy who always had time and wanted to help others.

"We know he will be so sadly missed by the whole VMXdN Team and the motocross community.

"Our thoughts and condolences go to his family and friends at this very sad time."