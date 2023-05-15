Two women in their twenties were assaulted by a man in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to.

The assaults happened in Canons Road at around 2.30am on Tuesday 14 February.

One woman was kicked, while the other woman was thrown to the ground, suffering bruising and grazing.

The man in this picture was described as Asian, around 6ft 1in, with short black hair and a black beard.

Anyone who recognises the man is being asked to contact police on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223035858.