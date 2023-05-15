A young child has died after being hit by a tractor on a farm near Buckland Brewer.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to reports of the collision at around 7.55am on Saturday 13 May.

The child, who was under the age of two and from the Holsworthy area, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Their next of kin have been informed. The Health and Safety Executive has been notified.

This death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.