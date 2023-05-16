A man from Devon is set to commemorate the Dambusters Raid in a unique way - by driving a modified car, that's based on a Lancaster Bomber, across France and Spain.

Today is the 80th anniversary of the World War Two raids, when RAF bombers launched an attack on German dams.

Next month Clive Pattison will be driving the vehicle with his friend from Northern France, through the Alps and finishing in Barcelona when he competes for the third year in the 'Wacky Rally'.

The Barmy to Barcelona Wacky Rally is a four day, 1600 mile banger rally where teams compete in vehicles that have cost no more than £400.

Last year Clive won this race after converting this old Saab into a lifeboat.

This year he has turned his vehicle into the iconic plane, complete with dam, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters raid and raise money for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

Their modified motor is a Peugeot 407 with a miniature Lancaster Bomber lifting from its roof.

When asked about the reliability of the car and whether it would make it through the race Clive said: "We have breakdown cover! Last year our Saab was probably one of the most reliable cars on the rally, after filling up with nearly £140 worth of fuel, six mile later it died so it was transported back.

"But I have every confidence that this being a French car, I am sure we will get parts and bits and bobs readily available, so it's a good work horse and it should do the job."

The car is complete with a bursting dam.

Clive was inspired after learning his friend Chris Henderson's dad was a flight engineer on the raids.

He said: "He was just one of 133 airmen who went on the flight and sadly as we know 53 never came back from it, 19 aircraft and eight didn't return from the raid."

Clive hopes his Lancaster, complete with a bursting dam, will put on a great show and raise thousands for charity.