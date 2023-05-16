'Get behind us now, it is your club' - New Yeovil Town owner's message to fans

Play Brightcove video

Watch Martin Hellier speaking to ITV News West Country.

Yeovil Town's new owner Martin Hellier has told the club's supporters to get behind the team at his first press conference since buying the team.

Mr Hellier officially completed his purchase of the Somerset football club on 12 May.

He is a successful local businessman who's been a Yeovil Town fan for all of his life.

It marks the end of a turbulent spell for the team and for the fans.

Yeovil Town manager Mark Cooper, owner Martin Hellier and captain Josh Staunton.

Speaking at a press conference alongside current manager Mark Cooper and captain Josh Staunton, the new owner said: "I am proud, tired and it all feels a bit surreal really.

"It is all coming together already though and there is a great feeling here already. It already feels like it is unifying and moving in the right direction.

"The sun is shining, the dark clouds have gone now and we can crack on with the task in hand."

For the team attention now turns back to preparing for the National League South following their relegation last season.

They will be one of the bigger teams in that division and will be hoping for an immediate return to the fifth tier.

"We have a blank canvas here now," Martin said.

"I am incredibly proud that we were able to fix this and get this over the line. We have a full solution now that all supporters wanted.

"There is a lot for us to do and we need to get everything in order but the future is bright.

"My message now is to just get behind the team, it is a community club and it is your club. It is locally owned and we did it. It is the new era now and it begins."

Speaking at the club's official press conference this afternoon the manager Mark Cooper said: "It is key that the new owner was somebody has a connection with the town and has a connection with the club.

"It is someone who wants to give the team a chance, it is clear now we know where we are going and what we want to do."