Grade I listed Bath landmark secures £100k Historic England funding

A Bath landmark has been awarded £100,000 for its preservation, following years of persistent water damage.

Beckford’s Tower will benefit from the cash boost awarded by Historic England to help maintain the heritage attraction.

The money will go to Bath Preservation Trust (BPT) to carry out repairs and restore the Grade I listed building.

Claire Dixon, the Director of Museums at BPT and lead for the project, said: "This is fantastic news and being able to demonstrate significant support from Historic England will contribute very positively to the project outcomes.

"I am also really grateful that this grant demonstrates a partnership that goes beyond financial support, providing confidence through collaboration, to adopt the best solutions to repair and conserve this important building.

Beckford's Tower has been affected by water damage since its construction Credit: PA Images

"This latest grant is in addition to £10k that Historic England has previously provided to support our Development Phase and enables us to move confidently into the final phase of the project, that is now fully funded."

Work to replace wooden panels in the Lantern is beginning in May and will be completed by the end of the year.

Rebecca Barrett, Regional Director at Historic England said: "Beckford’s Tower is an extraordinary and unique landmark, a distinctive feature in Bath’s cityscape.

"At 120ft, the Tower has been exposed to the effects of increasingly severe weather over many decades, which has led to the weakening of its structure.

"We’re proud to support BPT in carrying out the repairs this beautiful landmark now urgently needs, and in exploring how it can be made more energy efficient for the future."

BPT is looking at investment in infrastructure that will improve the efficiency of the building and reduce its carbon footprint.

Beckford’s Tower was built between 1826 and 1827 with the intention of housing William Beckford’s books, furniture, and art.

The writer’s wealth was secured through owning plantations and exploiting enslaved people.

The project will also shine a light on Beckford’s story based on wider exploration of his connections with slavery.

The funding will form part of ‘Our Tower: Reconnecting Beckford’s Tower and Landscape for all’ – a £3.9million National Lottery Heritage Fund to transform the tower’s museum.

It will also go towards providing accessible experiences and a new learning programme.