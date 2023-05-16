A driver has died after a crash involving two vehicles on the A303.

The collision happened at Camel Hill at around 2.40pm yesterday (Monday 15 May), with Avon and Somerset Police officers called to the scene.

Two women were taken to hospital with serious injuries following the collision.

A spokesperson for the force said in a statement: "Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time and a specialist family liaison officer will now provide them with support.

"The road was closed between the Podimore (A37) and Sparkford (A359) roundabouts while emergency services responded."

Enquiries are ongoing.