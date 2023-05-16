A man from Plymouth has been sent to prison for more than eight years after he raped a woman in the city.

Daniel Pakeman, 29, was also found guilty of attempted rape at Plymouth Crown Court.

The offences took place in 2020 at a residential property in Plymouth and involved the same victim.

DC Andrea Dominik, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “Pakeman took the opportunity to commit these sexual offences which has caused a significant impact on the victim’s life, her health and her relationships and will continue to do so for the rest of her life.

“The victim has shown immense bravery and commitment to the investigation and the court process.

"I hope today’s sentencing can provide some level of conclusion to the events for her. Her voice has been heard, and the result of the trial and sentencing shows that victims will be believed, and justice will be done.

“Devon and Cornwall Police are invested in reducing violence towards women and girls. We recognise that the criminal justice system can sometimes be a difficult process for victims, but there are support measures which can be put in place to support them throughout the whole journey. I hope this gives other people the courage to come forward.”

Pakeman was jailed for eight and a half years for one count of rape and six and a half years for one count of attempted rape, which are to run concurrently.

He will also be put on the Sex Offenders Register for life.