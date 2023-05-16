A man in his 50s has sustained several injuries after being attacked by a man riding an e-scooter in Chippenham.

The victim was walking along New Road at approximately 5.30pm on Tuesday 9 May, when an e-scooter clipped his shoulder.

Wiltshire Police say the victim continued walking, but the man riding the scooter then punched him multiple times including to the head.

Members of the public intervened, and it is thought the man left in the direction of Hathaway Retail Park.

The victim had to be taken to hospital with injuries to his ribs, face, arm and leg.

Wiltshire Police officers are appealing for information following the assault.

PC Tim Montague said: “This was an unprovoked violent assault which left the victim struggling to walk.

"It happened on what is often a busy road during rush hour so it is likely there may have been witnesses.

“If you witnessed the incident, or if you are able to identify the person pictured, please get in touch.”