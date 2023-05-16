Mobile phones worth £6,000 have been stolen from a John Lewis store in Swindon.

The items were taken from a locked cabinet in the Swindon Outlet Village, at around 6.40pm on 10 March.

Wiltshire Police are investigating the incident and have released CCTV images of two people they want to identify.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the theft to call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230026537.

Alternatively, they can call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.