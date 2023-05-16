Wiltshire Police has declared a critical incident after police uniform and equipment were stolen from a station in Swindon.

The force is urging people who are unsure whether they are dealing with a real officer to check.

The items were taken from Swindon West Police Point in the early hours of Sunday 15 May.

An 18-year-old man from Swindon has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and remains in custody for questioning, however the investigation is ongoing with multiple lines of inquiry.

The force is assessing what has been taken during the burglary, but can confirm that items of police uniform and equipment were stolen.

People are advised to ask for a verification check. Officers can do this by putting their personal issue radio on loudspeaker and asking a member of the control room to confirm who they are and that they are on duty.

This check can also be requested by any concerned member of the public.

ACC Deb Smith said: “We are still investigating how the burglary has occurred and we have made an early arrest, however our investigation is ongoing with multiple lines of inquiry.

“We understand that this is a concerning incident for the public but please be assured that we have taken every necessary step to ensure that any data cannot be accessed on any of the electronic devices that have been stolen."

The matter has been referred to the Information Commissioners Office.