Catherine, Princess of Wales, has visited Bath to meet with young people and hear about the challenges they face.

Kate dropped into a Dame Kelly Holmes Trust event today (16 May), to meet schoolchildren supported by the charity.

The visit also saw her take on the youngsters in a game of noughts and crosses.

Double Olympic gold medallist Dame Kelly founded her national youth development organisation on the belief that every young person needs a champion.

It pairs world-class athletes with children who may have a lack confidence or other issues.

The aim is that the sportsmen or women will pass on their winning mindset and help the school children develop the skills and confidence they need to succeed in life.

Kate arrived at the charity’s base in Bath and spent time with students from St Katherine’s School, in Bristol, who are taking part in the On Track To Achieve programme.

Catherine spoke to Dame Kelly Holmes about her charity's work. Credit: PA Wire

The all-female group is mentored by Paralympic gold medallist Liz Johnson and Kate joined the year seven and eight pupils in a warming-up exercise.

Later today, the princess will hear from the pupils about their personal experiences and some of the challenges young people face today.

She will ask them how working with an athlete mentor has supported them to better express their emotions, build resilience, and promote positive mental health and wellbeing.