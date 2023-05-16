Tributes have been paid to Jim Grant, principal of Cirencester College, who will be "deeply missed" by friends and colleagues.

The college announced yesterday (Monday 15 May) that Mr Grant had died and went on to describe the "crucial role" he played there.

Jim joined the college as a lecturer of history and archaeology in 1991, becoming senior lecturer, then head of faculty, assistant principal, vice principal and principal in 2017.

In a statement on their website, the college said: "He was a friend, coach and mentor for many people, staff and students alike, and his impact on all of us was profound.

"Students were very important to Jim, everything he did was focused on their experience at the college and how he could make it even better."

Over the course of his career, Mr Grant spearheaded the college's redevelopment and made it the first in the country to offer an apprenticeship in archaeology.

Peter Holmes, Chair of Governors, said: "Jim will be missed by a great number of people who have worked with him now and over the many years he has given to Cirencester College and its community.

"The governors and the management team are united in their wish to ensure his legacy continues to grow and thrive."

When the college shared the news of Mr Grant's death on Twitter and Facebook, scores of people responded with their condolences.

Cirencester Chamber of Commerce wrote: "So sorry to hear of this very sad news. Jim was an important figure in the town and its community and will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his family."

Mr Grant's old students and colleagues took the chance to remember the man who was an "inspiration" to so many people.

One said he was " a quality man with an infectious love for archaeology who inspired so many students" and another called him "a great leader and a lovely person".