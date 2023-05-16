A woman has died and a man is in a critical condition in hospital after a car crashed into a wall in Thornbury. A Honda Jazz was being driven along Rock Street, towards Midland Way, when it collided with the wall shortly after the Streamleaze junction at about 10.50am on Thursday 4 May.The male driver and female passenger were seriously injured. The woman died in hospital on Wednesday 10 May. Her family are being supported by a specially-trained officer.Avon and Somerset Police are asking anyone who saw what happened or who has any information to contact them.