Police investigating a robbery in Plymouth, where a man was left with facial injuries, have released pictures of two men they want to speak to.

It happened on St John Street at around 10.25pm on 18 March.

Two unknown men, in the company of an unknown woman, approached a lone man in the street and asked for a cigarette.

One of the men then punched the victim in the face and grabbed him around his torso. The woman searched the victim and took his house keys, a bank card, £400 in cash, a mobile phone, and a rucksack.

The victim went to hospital for treatment.

Detectives investigating want to identify the men pictured as they believe they may be able to assist with enquiries.

Officers would also like any information on the woman, who is not pictured.

If you recognise these people or saw what happened you can contact Devon and Cornwall Police.