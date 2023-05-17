Somerset Council is set to spend more than £5 million to make 29 senior members of staff at the authority redundant.

The cost averages out at over £172,000 per person. The council says the move will save it £2.6 million per year, meaning it will pay for itself by year three.

The roles are being made redundant following the disbanding of the old county and district councils in Somerset. They were replaced by one unitary authority this year.

Because of the seniority of the roles and cost to the council, the decision is set to go before a full council meeting on 24 May.

The meeting's agenda says that "collectively these roles represent 630 years of public service, a median average of 22 years each."

The people losing their jobs were previously based at the county and district councils.

As part of plans to save over £18 million per year at Somerset Council, the authority says it is cutting roles as part of restructuring.

The council said: "The cost of redundancies is calculated to be £5.2 million and will be funded from the LGR (local government reorganisation) implementation budget."