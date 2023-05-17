The Beresford Hotel in Newquay, which housed asylum seekers for a number of months, has gone on sale for almost £4m.

The seafront hotel has been listed with a guide price of £3,850,000 by estate agents Christie & Co.

The hotel, which was built in the 1900s has 106 bedrooms, a restaurant, bar and ballroom; as well as parking for around 12 vehicles.

The advertisement also includes a 1-bedroom flat as part of the sale, which is currently used to house staff.

The hotel was used to house asylum seekers for a number of months before they were rehoused across the country in April.

The property listing reads: "The hotel has most recently been used for a home office contract, however that has now come to an end and the hotel is reopening for the tourist season.

"The business is available free and clear of current management and branding and would be well suited for continued use to capitalise on booming tourist trade in this region.

"Equally it is thought that the property could suit alternative use subject to planning consent."