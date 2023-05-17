Two people have died after a crash between a car and a van on the A303 in Somerset.

The collision happened at about 2.40pm on Monday at Camel Hill.

A 69-year-old man, who was driving a Fiat 500, died at the scene.

A 69-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the same vehicle, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but later died.

The driver of the Mercedes Citan van, a 19-year-old woman, remains in hospital.

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash to get in touch.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this difficult time and a specially trained liaison officer will be supporting them.

"Enquiries into the collision are ongoing. If you have information or relevant dash cam footage, and haven’t yet spoken with the police, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223112899."