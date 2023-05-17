There is disruption on Great Western Railway's services between Plymouth and Penzance after a boat crashed into the Royal Albert Bridge on the River Tamar.

All lines were temporarily blocked, according to the rail provider, between Plymouth and Saltash after a boat collided with the bridge.

All lines have now reopened and train services between London Paddington and Penzance via Plymouth are returning to normal.

Disruption is expected to continue until 5pm.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We were informed about a collision with the Royal Albert Bridge on the River Tamar in Plymouth this afternoon, which carries the rail line between Cornwall and Devon.

“The rail line between Plymouth and Saltash was temporarily closed to enable our engineers to inspect the bridge for structural damage and has now been reopened.

“Train services between Plymouth and Penzance may still be disrupted due to the earlier closure.

"We thank passengers for their patience and urge them to check their journey before travelling.”

More updates to follow.