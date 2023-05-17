Firefighters have been called to a burst water main on a road in North Somerset.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service said that crews from Clevedon were sent to Park Road, Clevedon at 3pm on Wednesday (17 May) to reports of flooding.

"On arrival, firefighters found a suspected burst water pipe affecting a ten foot wall leaning over a Park Road," they said.

"Bristol Water are also on the scene, while firefighters have isolated the water supply. However, Park Road remains closed as the pipe remains leaking water in the road."

At the time of writing, fire crews remained at the scene.

