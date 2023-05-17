A restoration project at a medieval churchyard on the Isles of Scilly is shedding new light on those who were buried there, including shipwreck victims.

There are 858 graves in the main churchyard and up to three people in each.

Lindsay Sandford and her husband Brian were inspired to start the project when struggling to find a grave in St Mary's Old Town Churchyard.

The idea started just over two years ago, when a friend of Lindsay's purchased an old photo album.

She recognised the boat shed in one of the pictures as one that her family rented, and was able to find out the names of the people who were in it.

The churchyard was overgrown. Credit: Lindsay Sandford

Ms Sandford then went to the churchyard to find one of their graves, but discovered it was "practically derelict" and extremely overgrown.

She said: "It took me five turns to find the right place."

After this, the couple got permission to renovate the area. Luckily their previous jobs stood them in good stead for the work ahead.

Lindsay spent 30 years as a museum researcher in the old museum, while Brian spent 40 years working on local churches for the diocese.

It was not easy work, taking 60 hours of their time every week removing trees and plants.

The Anglican church of St Mary was built at Old Town, Isles of Scilly during the 12th century.

However, the churchyard became terraced in the 1880s so that more graves could be put in. This meant many of the previous resting places were buried over.

It has taken two years of hard work. Credit: Lindsay Sandford

As many people could not afford grave stones many marker stones have been dug up, some dating back to the 1700s.

Mrs Sandford has now written books detailing the history and lives of people buried there.

The community has got involved with the renovation, from helping with gardening work to updating the graves.

Students have completed community work for their bronze and silver Duke of Edinburgh Awards and even helped to restore the graves of their family members.

A team of volunteers has been working hard to restore the area. Credit: Lindsay Sandford

When asked about the story that had caught her eye the most she said she was "partial to Captain Peter Lambton.

"He was on a ship taken by pirates at Dunkirk, he was held to ransom and consequently killed.

"I'm fond of that one as it sounds like something from Treasure Island."

When speaking of the family memorials she said: "There are a lot of graves that have the first wife in with the second wife, the first one always gets a better write up."