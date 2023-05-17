A group of teenage boys threw a bottle of Lucozade over a woman, shouted abuse at her and tried to steal her shopping bags.

The victim was walking along the footpath off Newhaven Road in Gloucester shortly before 3pm on 15 May when she was approached by the group of six boys.

Gloucestershire Police are appealing for information following the incident.

They would like to speak a woman who was with a child and helped the victim following the incident as officers believe she may be able to help their investigation.

The boys were described as white, between the ages of 13 and 17 and all had short dark hair. One of them was riding on a dark coloured racing style bicycle.

The incident is the latest in a series involving teenagers in the area.

Three arrests after unrelated assault

Officers arrested three teenage boys following an unrelated assault in Kingsway earlier this month.

This incident, involving a different group of boys, happened on Thatcham Avenue between 6pm and 7pm on Sunday 7 May.

Officers say they became aware of a video recorded on a mobile phone, showing an assault on a teenage boy by two other youths.

Two boys from Gloucester, aged 13 and 14, were arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm. They have been released on bail while enquiries continue with a condition not to associate with one another.

A third boy, aged 14 and from Gloucester, has now been arrested in connection with the incident and is in police custody.

Gloucester's Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Si Motala said: "We are aware of small groups of youths engaging in violent and threatening behaviour in Kingsway.

"We understand that it is creating concern and we will not tolerate this sort of behaviour which is stopping the community from feeling safe.

“I want to reassure residents and businesses that we are keeping a close eye on the situation, and we will take every action available to us to tackle the perpetrators of these incidents.

"I would also ask that any footage of any incidents is not shared on social media, but is brought to our attention as soon as possible so that we can take appropriate action."

Residents are being advised not to put themselves in danger and to call police on 999 if they see a crime taking place and if the offenders are present or nearby.

Anyone with information about the assault of the woman in Newhaven Road is asked to complete this form, quoting incident 314 of 15 May.