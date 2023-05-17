The death of a woman in Bristol is being treated as suspicious and police have arrested a man in his 50s as part of their investigation.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police were called to an address in Greystoke Gardens, Southmead by the ambulance service just before 10.10pm on Tuesday 16 May.

The death is currently being treated as suspicious pending the results of a post-mortem examination, which will establish the cause.

Police say the woman has not been formally identified and her next of kin have yet to be traced.

A man in his fifties was arrested at the address in connection with the investigation and is in police custody.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Residents will continue to see an increased police presence in the area while the investigation continues and anyone with any concerns following this tragic incident can speak to officers at the scene.

"Anyone with any information about the circumstances is asked to call 101 and give the reference 5223114111.

"Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, or online."