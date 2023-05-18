Campaigners have lost their fight against the multi-million pound expansion of Bristol Airport.

The High Court ruled in January that the airport's major expansion plans could go ahead following a lengthy legal battle, but the Bristol Airport Action Network (BAAN) appealed against the decision.

The campaigners argue the expansion would not be legally compliant with the Climate Change Act, the Paris Agreement and the Government’s commitment to be carbon neutral by 2050.

However the Secretary of State ruled on 18 May that there was "no compelling reason" to uphold an appeal against the expansion.

In February, the airport was granted permission to increase capacity from 10 million to 12 million passengers a year.

As part of the plan, the terminal will be made bigger and a multi-storey car park will be built to hold as many as 2,500 cars. The airport also wants to improve bus routes.

An impression of what the expansion could look like. Credit: Bristol Airport

Bristol Airport Action Network took the decision to the Court of Appeal but has been refused permission by the Secretary of State.

The Right Honourable Lady Justice Andrews DBE ruled that none of the grounds of appeal had "a real prospect of success".

"There is no other compelling reason for the Court of Appeal to entertain an appeal," she added.

Bristol Airport welcomed the court's decision to uphold the planning permission and said its plans will create thousands of new jobs and improve the facilities.

Following the ruling, a Bristol Airport spokesman said: "Bristol Airport welcomes the Court’s decision to uphold the planning permission to increase Bristol Airport’s capacity from 10 million to 12 million passengers per annum providing enhanced customer facilities for the region’s gateway for air travel.

"The decision is excellent news for our region’s economy, allowing us to create thousands of new jobs in the years ahead and open-up new direct links, and support inbound tourism.

"We will now take forward our multi-million-pound plans for net zero operations by 2030 and look forward to working with stakeholders and the community to deliver responsible growth."