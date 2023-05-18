Armed officers have arrested two men and seized a meat cleaver outside a school in Cheltenham.

It happened at around 3.45pm on College Lawn, off Sandford Road near Cheltenham College on Tuesday 16 May.

Information had been provided to Gloucestershire Constabulary by Avon and Somerset Police, which resulted in the occupants of a vehicle being detained.

The vehicle was searched and a meat cleaver and conducted energy device were seized.

A 40-year-old man from Bristol was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs, firearms and class B drugs possession offences.

A 34-year-old man from Bristol was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences, class B drugs possession and possession of a pointed article or blade.

They both remain in custody today, Wednesday 17 May.