Concerns are growing for the welfare of a vulnerable man from Gloucester who has been reported missing.

Matthew, 30, was seen leaving an address on Horton Road in the city at around 1.15pm on Wednesday 10 May.

Gloucestershire Police say he has not been seen or in contact with anyone known to him since leaving, which has caused concerns for his welfare.

Matthew is described as being 5ft 6ins in height, of a medium build and has collar length hair with a beard.

When last seen he was wearing a black jacket with patterned sleeves, black hoodie, black jeans and black trainers.

He was carrying a black rucksack and may also have a patterned scarf and black woolly hat in his possession.

Matthew has links to Bath and Bristol and he may have travelled to one of the areas by public transport as enquiries show that he was near Cheltenham train station on 10 May.

Police officers have been trying to find Matthew and they are now appealing for help from the public.

Anyone who has seen Matthew since last week, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to call the police on 101 quoting incident 327 of 10 May. Please dial 999 if he is present at the time.

You can also give information through the Missing People charity on 116 000 or you can find out more information through the charity's website here.